ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its decision on Friday, announced to de-seat 25 dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of Punjab Assembly.

The dissident members had voted in favour of Hamza Shahbaz during the election of Chief Minister Punjab slot. The ECP announced unanimous decision.