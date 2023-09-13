ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly rejected the reports circulating in multiple media outlets, asserting that the Commission has convened a Thursday meeting to discuss the latest developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly rejected the reports circulating in multiple media outlets, asserting that the Commission has convened a Thursday meeting to discuss the latest developments.

A spokesman of ECP has clarified that the Commission has not convened any meeting or sought consultation from its legal team as of now.