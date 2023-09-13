Open Menu

ECP Debunks Thursday Meeting Claims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 11:16 PM

ECP debunks Thursday meeting claims

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly rejected the reports circulating in multiple media outlets, asserting that the Commission has convened a Thursday meeting to discuss the latest developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has strongly rejected the reports circulating in multiple media outlets, asserting that the Commission has convened a Thursday meeting to discuss the latest developments.

A spokesman of ECP has clarified that the Commission has not convened any meeting or sought consultation from its legal team as of now.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Media From

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspiration ..

Sania Mirza lauds Nadia Jamil over her inspirational journey

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed about duties of National Guard

3 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting ..

Zayed bin Hamdan commends the IGCF for attracting best international media and c ..

3 minutes ago
 Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

Customs seize large quantity of smuggled goods

5 minutes ago
 Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye d ..

Postage stamp commemorating 75-yr of Pak-Turkiye diplomatic ties unveiled

5 minutes ago
 PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elect ..

PPP, PML-N ask ECP to announce date for next elections

2 minutes ago
Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan ..

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar: A global ambassador of Pakistan's beauty and inspiration

15 minutes ago
 Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme pov ..

Child poverty surges as 1 in 6 live in extreme poverty worldwide: UNICEF

4 minutes ago
 Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

Last-ditch hunt for Morocco quake survivors

4 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Train ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with the NYPD Chief of Training

18 minutes ago
 BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

BP shares sink after CEO quits over relationships

2 minutes ago
 Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief ..

Religious hatred 'totally unacceptable', UN chief says on return from G20 summit ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan