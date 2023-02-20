ECP decides not to attend election meeting at presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday decided not to attend the meeting summoned by President Arif Alvi to discuss the dates for holding elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to ECP spokesperson, the decision was taken in a consultative meeting of the ECP chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja.

In a letter written to the President Secretariat, the election commission said it may not be able to enter into a process of consultation with the Presidency, as the matter was subjudice at various judicial fora.

President Alvi summoned the chief election commissioner for an "urgent meeting" on February 20 (Monday) to hold consultations on the election date.