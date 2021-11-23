ECP decides to celebrate National Voters Day on Dec 7

The Election Commission of Pakistan is going to celebrate the National Voters Day on December 7 across the country to create awareness among the general public and young voters about the importance of voting in the electoral process besides maximizing voters' registration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan is going to celebrate the National Voters Day on December 7 across the country to create awareness among the general public and young voters about the importance of voting in the electoral process besides maximizing voters' registration.

To highlight significance of a vote and to encourage people especially youth and women to register for voting, ECP has decided to celebrate December 7 as national voters day in all provinces of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa where awareness campaign would be launched at district level with assistance of civil society, media and intelligentsia.

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) official told APP on Tuesday that the major function would be held at Peshawar under an aegis of Provincial Election Commission where representatives of civil society, media, officers of relevant departments, students, workers of political parties, community and religious leaders and intelligentsia would participate.

Awareness seminars, debates, rallies and walks would be arranged in each district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa to appraise people, especially young voters and women, about the importance of votes in a democratic step.

Meanwhile, door to door voters' verification campaigns continued in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The campaign for voters' verification process was started on November 7 last and would continue till December 6, 2021. ECP staff has expedited voters' verification in all districts imperative for holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.