ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

The commission will soon prepare a petition in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2024) The Election Commission has decided to challenge the Peshawar High Court's decision regarding the electoral symbol of BAT.

According to media reports, the Election Commission authorities decided in a meeting that they would appeal to the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court's decision. All commission members and the special secretary participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the commission members and special secretaries were briefed on legal points related to the Peshawar High Court's decision by the legal wing. Today, the Election Commission received the Peshawar High Court's decision on the PTI party's request to reinstate the election symbol and ballot, stating that the Election Commission's decision is illegal.

The court had held that the Election Commission should release the certification regarding the election symbol on the PTI website.

It is emphasized that the Peshawar High Court, while suspending the Election Commission's decision in the election symbol case, granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to contest elections on the ballot.

The court declared the Election Commission's decision on December 22 null and void. The court instructed the Election Commission to publish the party certificate on the PTI website under Section 209 of the Election Act 2017 and issue the election symbol to PTI under Article 215 without delay.

The written decision will be issued later.

Justices Ijaz Anwar and Arshad Ali of the Peshawar High Court heard the PTI intra-party elections and election symbol case. The Peshawar High Court has reinstated the election symbol for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, accepting PTI's request and ordering the Election Commission to issue the certificate.