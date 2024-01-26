ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next    

, , , ,

The ECP officials say the voters are required to bring their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to the polling station for voting. A vote can be cast even if the CNIC is expired or using the token issued for the issuance of a new CNIC.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next.

The announcement was made by ECP's Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, Additional Director General Nighat Sadique, and the Project Director of Project Management Unit whilst participating in Suno FM network’s talk show 'Forum' this morning.

They said the voters can check details of their Constituencies and polling stations by sending the number of their computerized identity cards to 8300.

The ECP officials said a mechanism is in place using the technology to ensure fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

Additional Director General ECP Nighat Sadique said a large number of international observers have also been invited to monitor the elections.

ECP's Spokesperson, Syed Nadeem Hyder, stated that under the Election Act, a time limit has been set for the completion of election results. He mentioned that presiding officers are obligated to send the election results to the Election Commission by 2 am. In the event of any delay, the returning officer will inquire about the cause of the delay from the presiding officer and submit it to the Election Commission. He emphasized that the election results must be finalized by 10 am the next day.