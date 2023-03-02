ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggested that the commission asked the provincial election commissioners to provide details of the staff for upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to start training of its staff for the general next from next week.

As many as 40 master trainers were finalised, said the sources, adding that they would receive the training at the ECP secretariat.

They added that 40 master trainers would be trained by the ECP in three to four days.

The master trainers, they said, would give training to the district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers in the field.

The sources claimed that the process of training the electoral staff would be started at later stage.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court settled the issue of elections date in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holding that elections should be held within 90 days under the law.

The SC in its split verdict directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure holding polls in Punjab and KP within 90 days.