ECP decision reflect Imran Khan pushed country to verge of bankruptcy: Housing Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Friday said that today's decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan played a major role in pushing the country to the verge of bankruptcy.

Talking to the media persons here, he termed Imran Khan as Pakistan's first certified liar and thief, who was disqualified by the ECP with irrefutable evidence of theft.

The minister said Imran Khan and his wife (Bushra Bibi) looted the national exchequer during the last four years.

Abdul Wasay said that it was the big theft from the Tosha Khana and the punishment should not end only with disqualification.

The PTI chief should be arrested and brought before the law and the looted money should be recovered, he added.