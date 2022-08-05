UrduPoint.com

ECP Decision Removes Veneer Of Honesty From Imran Khan: Sharjeel

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 10:43 PM

The Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has removed the veneer of honesty from the face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has removed the veneer of honesty from the face of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the journalists at Rawal House in Tandojam here on Friday, the minister added that after the ECP's order Khan and his party had technically become banned entities.

He claimed that even some of the senior leaders of the PTI who were pivotal in creating the party, had started to criticize Khan.

Memon referred to the PTI's senior leader Fouzia Kasuri and said she had dubbed Khan as a liar and that she had also laid bare his many lies.

"The foreign funding isn't permitted under the country's law but Khan operated not one but 13 undisclosed accounts with the help of which he was meeting his personal expenses," he alleged, adding that among the foreigners who funded the PTI there were also some Jews.

Commenting on the slogans of thief which were hurled at Khan during his recent visit to Pak Patan, the information minister said he would not appreciate such derisive attacks.

However, he blamed Khan for introducing that culture of heckling political leaders in public places.

"Khan has polluted the culture of respect for the political opponents which prevailed in Pakistan before him," he maintained.

He accused Khan for employing his entire social media team for muckraking the political opponents.

"The KPK government doesn't have funds to pay to employees of the public sector universities but there are funds for the social media team," he said.

He lamented that some persons of Pakistan had been convicted with 8 to 10 years imprisonment in Saudi Arabia for desecration of the Holy Mosque Nabvi in Madina during the visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"These people had left their country to earn livelihood in Saudi Arabia to support their families. But because of provocations by Khan they did the offence for which they have been punished," he said.

Memon accused Khan for heaping scorn on the heads of institutions in Pakistan.

He reiterated that Khan took away the watches from Toshakhana which were gifted to the office of the PM by foreign heads of the countries.

Responding to a question he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was prepared for the general elections.

However, he added, first the coalition government in the center wanted to right all the wrongs done by Khan's government.

He claimed that the PTI could not even find candidates to contest in the local government elections in around 80 percent of the constitutions.

The minister informed that soon an inter city bus service would be started in Hyderabad by the provincial government.

He apprised that the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) would also start working in Hyderabad by the end of August.

The PPP Hyderabad's President Sagheer Qureshi and other local leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

