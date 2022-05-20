UrduPoint.com

ECP Declares 25 Dissidents Members Of PTI De-seated

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2022 | 04:29 PM

The ECP announced its verdict in a case related to the dissident members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 20th, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday declared 25 dissident members of PTI de-seated.

The PTI dissidents voted for Hamza Shahbaz in the election of Punjab chief minister sent by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The ECP said, "MPAs defected from the party by voting in favour of Hamza Shahbaz,".

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz got 197 votes as opposed to the required number of 186 in the House of 371, meaning the support of PTI dissidents was key to his victory in the election for the chief minister's slot on April 16, 2022,

Hamza wouls now lose the majority as the dissidents have been de-seated.

The verdict gained special significance after the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63(A), holding that the vote of dissident MPs cannot not be counted.

The ECP bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, had reserved the verdict on Tuesday after listening to the arguments of PTI lawmakers.

The dissidents had argued that since they did not get any clear policy guidelines from the parliamentary party and in the absence of any direction, the party can not move against them.

Who are the de-seated MPAs?

Raja Sagheer Ahmed

Malik Ghulam Rasool Sangha

Saeed Akbar Khan

Muhammad Ajmal

Aleem Khan

Nazeer Chohan

Mohammad Ameen Zulqarnain

Noman Langrial

Mohammad Salman

Zawar Warraich

Nazeer Ahmed Khan

Fida Hussain

Zahra Batool

Mohammad Tahir

Ayesha Nawaz

Sajida Yousuf

Haroon Imran Gill

Uzma Kardar

Malik Asad

Aijaz Masih

Sibtain Raza

Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa

Mian Khalid Mehmood

Mehr Mohammad Aslam

Faisal Hayat

