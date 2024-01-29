Open Menu

ECP Declares 50 Percent Polling Stations Sensitive Or Highly Sensitive

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ECP declares 50 percent polling stations sensitive or highly sensitive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared as many as 50 percent of the polling stations across the country for general elections which will be held on February 8 as sensitive or highly sensitive.

The ECP had established as around 90,675 polling stations across the country out of which 46,065 polling stations have been declared as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’ while 27,628 polling stations as sensitive and 18,437 as most sensitive,” sources in the ECP told APP.

In Punjab, around 6,040 highly sensitive, 12, 580 polling stations are declared sensitive while 6,524 polling stations in Sindh are highly sensitive and 6545 are declared sensitive.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,143 polling stations were declared as highly sensitive and 6,166 polling stations were declared as sensitive.

Likewise, in Balochistan, out of 5,028 polling stations, only 961 were declared normal as 1,730 polling stations were highly sensitive, and 2,337 polling stations were declared sensitive.

