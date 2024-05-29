ECP declares Ali Qasim Gillani as winner in NA-148

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Syed Ali Qasim Gillani as the winning candidate for the National Assembly from constituency NA-148, Multan-I, following the by-election held on May 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Syed Ali Qasim Gillani as the winning candidate for the National Assembly from constituency NA-148, Multan-I, following the by-election held on May 19, 2024.

According to official results Syed Ali Qasim Gillani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians secured 85,863 votes, while Taimur Altaf Malik of Sunni Ittehad Council received 52,354 votes.