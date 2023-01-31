UrduPoint.com

ECP Declares Ch Shujaat Hussain As PML-Q President

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ECP declares Ch Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday declared Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

A five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, in its reserved verdict rejected the PML-Q Central Working Committee's decision to remove Shujaat Hussain from the party presidency.

The petition was filed by the former premier in July last amid an ongoing tussle with his cousin Pervaiz Elahi over the party leadership.

Accepting Shujaat Hussain's plea against his removal, the ECP also declared the PML-Q intra-party elections as illegal.

The PML-Q got divided into two groups over the issue of joining hands with the PTI and PML-N. Pervaiz Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi joined hands with Imran Khan while Chaudhry Shujjat, his son Ch Salik and former Federal minister in the PTI government supported the PML-N.

