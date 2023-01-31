UrduPoint.com

ECP Declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain As PML-Q President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2023 | 01:27 PM

The election watchdog passed the verdict on plea moved by the former prime minister amid ongoing tussle with his cousin Parvez Elahi over party leadership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2023) In a major development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday declared Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The electoral body after hearing the plea reserved the verdict in the case on August 18, 2022.

Pervaiz Elahi, the former Punjab Chief Minister, had set the plan for removal of his cousin Chuadhary Shujaat Hussain as the party president.

The latest reports said that the PML-Q Central Working Committee (CWC) last year in July decided to release Shujaat from the duties of party president, citing health concerns.

The CWC meeting headed by Senator Kamil Ali Agha made decision to remove Shujaat from the party command.

Kamil Ali Agha said, “It has become necessary to isolate Ch Shujaat to save the party from destruction,”.

The meeting also decided to remove Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema from the party, according to the reports.

Earlier, the CWC also constituted an election body to hold intra-party polls.

Chaudhary Shujaat, however, approached the ECP over the matter and it had retained the former prime minister as the president of the party till the petition was dealt with.

