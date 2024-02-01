ECP declares Feb 8 as public holiday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced February 8th (Thursday) as a public holiday, aiming to provide voters the opportunity to cast their votes conveniently.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the declared holiday, referencing sections (4) and 8 © of the Election Act 2017, is granted to empower voters in exercising their right to franchise freely and conveniently.