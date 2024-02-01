Open Menu

ECP Declares Feb 8 As Public Holiday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ECP declares Feb 8 as public holiday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced February 8th (Thursday) as a public holiday, aiming to provide voters the opportunity to cast their votes conveniently.

The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the declared holiday, referencing sections (4) and 8 © of the Election Act 2017, is granted to empower voters in exercising their right to franchise freely and conveniently.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan February 2017

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

2 minutes ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

23 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

44 minutes ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

1 hour ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

5 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

14 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

14 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

14 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

14 hours ago
 Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan