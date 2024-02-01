ECP Declares Feb 8 As Public Holiday
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced February 8th (Thursday) as a public holiday, aiming to provide voters the opportunity to cast their votes conveniently.
The ECP spokesperson said in a statement that the declared holiday, referencing sections (4) and 8 © of the Election Act 2017, is granted to empower voters in exercising their right to franchise freely and conveniently.
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan envoys explore avenues of cooperation with Australian, Mexcian varsities9 minutes ago
-
Five accused of Hundi business held9 minutes ago
-
Tourists closed into Murree due to severe traffic jam: DC9 minutes ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of Saraiki novelist Aslam Rasulpuri19 minutes ago
-
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 523 minutes ago
-
Health contingency plan ready for election29 minutes ago
-
Google supports upcoming general Election 2024 in Pakistan29 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa to commence genetic testing to prevent childhood eye cancer29 minutes ago
-
KTH management prepares for general elections29 minutes ago
-
Unified forces gear up for upcoming general election security39 minutes ago
-
Sindh to observe Feb 05 as public Holiday on "Kashmir Solidarity Day"39 minutes ago
-
Six workers injured as roof of shed collapsed39 minutes ago