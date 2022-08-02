KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :A spokesman for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared PTI chief as a 'certified thief'.

According to a communiqué here on Tuesday, Spokesman Zulfikar Ali Badar said that PTI chief Imran Khan had reached his logical end and he had been pronounced as a thief.

He demanded that PTI chief should be asked who run his kitchen as he did not do any job. He said that the PTI captain was managing his party matters by conceiving as a Shaukat Khanum.

He alleged that Imran Khan was running PTI on aid same as Shaukat Khanum.