ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the green light to Jahangir Khan Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) to participate in the upcoming elections across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the green light to Jahangir Khan Tareen's Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) to participate in the upcoming elections across the country.

According to a notification, the Election Commission successfully completed the registration process for the new IPP party on Thursday.

Official registration of IPP has been granted by the Election Commission, invoking Sections 208 and 209 (3) of the Elections Act, 2017, in conjunction with sub-rule (2) of Rule 158 from the Election Rules 2017.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is now qualified to participate in elections, as the commission has approved all the information provided by the party.