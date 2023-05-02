UrduPoint.com

ECP Declares Punjab Polls On May 14 As Impossible

Published May 02, 2023

The sources say that the Election Commission of Pakistan has submitted three reports to the Supreme Court regarding petitions for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that holding the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14th was not possible, the sources seeking anonymity said on Tuesday.

The sources said that the ECP submitted three reports to the Supreme Court regarding petitions for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that the ECP confirmed that the necessary arrangements for holding elections in Punjab on May 14th were not possible by the designated date. Furthermore, the announcement regarding the elections and their cancellation is yet to be made next week.

Earlier, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, had directed the ECP to hold the elections in Punjab on May 14th.

The top court had also ordered the Federal government to provide funds to the ECP for the elections.

However, at a later stage, the federal government said that it did not have sufficient funds for the elections. Consequently, the Defence Ministry filed a petition in the Supreme Court and requested a review of the court's previous orders.

It is yet to be seen what the Supreme Court's decision will be in this matter, and whether new dates for the Punjab Assembly elections will be announced.

