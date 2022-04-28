UrduPoint.com

ECP Declares Raja Naseer Chairman VC Banda Phugwarian

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

ECP declares Raja Naseer chairman VC Banda Phugwarian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced the reserve decision of Village Council Banda Phugwariyan and declared Raja Naseer Ahmed victorious, he became the chairman VC and member of Tehsil Council Abbottabad.

According to the details, the ECP tribunal declared Banda Phugwariyan local body elections results valid and declared Raja Naseer winner, he secured 608 votes while PML-N District General Secretary Shafiq Awan remained in the second position with a difference of 22 votes he got 587 votes and Tahir Iqbal remained on third with 556 votes.

After the results of LB phase II elections in the district, Abbottabad Malik Shafiq Awan and Tahir Iqbal filed a petition at ECP for re-election. The lawyers of all the candidates had completed their arguments while the decision of the case was reserved by the Election Commission.

ECP while giving its verdict on the petition of losing candidates issued a formal notification and declared Raja Naseer Ahmed as Chairman Village Council Banda Pahguarian and Tehsil Member Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Local Body Elections Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers All

Recent Stories

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang W ..

Any attempt to break CPEC will not succeed: Wang Wenbin

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No S ..

Greece to Pay for Russian Gas in May, Expects No Supply Disruptions - Athens

10 hours ago
 US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Releas ..

US House Passes Resolution Urging Russia to Release Convicted Spy Paul Whelan

10 hours ago
 Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He ..

Yaroshenko Says His Health 'Not Very Good,' as He Was Tortured in US

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.