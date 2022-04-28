ECP declares Raja Naseer chairman VC Banda Phugwarian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced the reserve decision of Village Council Banda Phugwariyan and declared Raja Naseer Ahmed victorious, he became the chairman VC and member of Tehsil Council Abbottabad.

According to the details, the ECP tribunal declared Banda Phugwariyan local body elections results valid and declared Raja Naseer winner, he secured 608 votes while PML-N District General Secretary Shafiq Awan remained in the second position with a difference of 22 votes he got 587 votes and Tahir Iqbal remained on third with 556 votes.

After the results of LB phase II elections in the district, Abbottabad Malik Shafiq Awan and Tahir Iqbal filed a petition at ECP for re-election. The lawyers of all the candidates had completed their arguments while the decision of the case was reserved by the Election Commission.

ECP while giving its verdict on the petition of losing candidates issued a formal notification and declared Raja Naseer Ahmed as Chairman Village Council Banda Pahguarian and Tehsil Member Abbottabad.