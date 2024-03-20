Open Menu

ECP Declares Sajid Tabassum As Member Of KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ECP declares Sajid Tabassum as member of KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Sajida Tabassum daughter of Muhammad Yaqub Khan, returned candidate on reserved seat for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

The seat was fallen vacant due to the resignation tendered by Naima Kanwal.

Sajida Tabassum who hails from district Mansehra has affiliation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarians.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Mansehra Pakistan Peoples Party Women From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

47 minutes ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

47 minutes ago
 CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

47 minutes ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

47 minutes ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

2 hours ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

47 minutes ago
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

47 minutes ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

47 minutes ago
 EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, ..

EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

47 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points

47 minutes ago
 Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate ..

Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia

47 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan