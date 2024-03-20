ECP Declares Sajid Tabassum As Member Of KP Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Sajida Tabassum daughter of Muhammad Yaqub Khan, returned candidate on reserved seat for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.
The seat was fallen vacant due to the resignation tendered by Naima Kanwal.
Sajida Tabassum who hails from district Mansehra has affiliation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarians.
Recent Stories
DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased
COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students
Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens
Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack
China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22
BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony
EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 229 points
Pre-marriage blood screening stressed to eradicate thalassaemia
Rupee gains 23 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP distributes appreciation certificates among investigation officers10 minutes ago
-
Awais Shah vows to provide basic facilities to people10 minutes ago
-
Minister assures cooperation to fire affected businessmen of Time Center30 minutes ago
-
Ministers dismiss any government change move in AJK30 minutes ago
-
PIE addresses out-of-school children in policy dialogue30 minutes ago
-
SC grants bail to five accused involved in May 9 riots case30 minutes ago
-
SHO suspended over poor investigations of murder case30 minutes ago
-
PHC bars EC from proceeding against KP CM in disqualification case30 minutes ago
-
Police arrested gang of gamblers40 minutes ago
-
Differently-abled boy killed by hitting railway engine40 minutes ago
-
Police operation nets 406 suspects, seizes contraband worth 1.62 crore40 minutes ago
-
28 shopkeepers held over price act violation50 minutes ago