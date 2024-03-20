ECP declares Sajid Tabassum as member of KP assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Sajida Tabassum daughter of Muhammad Yaqub Khan, returned candidate on reserved seat for women in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

The seat was fallen vacant due to the resignation tendered by Naima Kanwal.

Sajida Tabassum who hails from district Mansehra has affiliation with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarians.