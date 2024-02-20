ECP Declares Victory For Four More Provincial Assembly Members
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.
According to a notification issued here, Anwar Zeb Khan, running as an Independent, emerged victorious in PK-20, Bajaur-I.
Ajmal Khan, also Independent, secured victory in PK-21, Bajaur-II. In PB-09, Kohlu, Nawab Jangayz Khan Mari of PML-N clinched victory. PK-40, Mansehra-V, was won by Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, representing PML-N.
Recent Stories
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in C ..
Stakeholders meeting on 'Fertilizer Right Pakistan Project' held
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance
Naseem qualifies for pre quarter round of Asian Men Snooker
Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqra ..
Indictment in £190 mln case deferred
HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 23
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for stud ..
Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away
More Stories From Pakistan
-
26000 fruit plants distributed among communities to enrich local livelihood in Chitral31 seconds ago
-
PCP calls on leaders to focus on population-resource balance36 seconds ago
-
Promotion of latest technology imperative to increase agri productivity: Dr Iqrar1 hour ago
-
Indictment in £190 mln case deferred1 hour ago
-
HFH becomes state-of- the-art health facility : Dr Jamal1 hour ago
-
Electricity supply to be suspended in LESCO region1 hour ago
-
CM inaugurates new building of Iqbal Town's OCU1 hour ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi calls cabinet meeting on Feb 231 hour ago
-
HEC Sindh asks varsities to initiate intra-provincial exchange programs for students1 hour ago
-
Former regional chairman APTPMA passes away1 hour ago
-
Widespread snowfall rejuvenate glaciers, water sources in North Khyber Pakthunkhwa1 hour ago
-
Chaman protests resolved, passport requirement remains: Jan1 hour ago