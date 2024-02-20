Open Menu

ECP Declares Victory For Four More Provincial Assembly Members

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued the success of four more members of the provincial assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to a notification issued here, Anwar Zeb Khan, running as an Independent, emerged victorious in PK-20, Bajaur-I.

Ajmal Khan, also Independent, secured victory in PK-21, Bajaur-II. In PB-09, Kohlu, Nawab Jangayz Khan Mari of PML-N clinched victory. PK-40, Mansehra-V, was won by Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf, representing PML-N.

