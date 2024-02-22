ECP Declares Winners Of Reserves Seat For Sindh Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 08:59 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the winners for 27 reserved seats for women and five seats for non-Muslims in the Sindh Assembly
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the winners for 27 reserved seats for women and five seats for non-Muslims in the Sindh Assembly.
As per the ECP spokesperson, 27 women from PPP and seven from MQM have been declared victorious for the reserved seats for women in the Sindh Assembly.
PPP women included Seema Khurram, Tanzila Umi Habiba, Rehana Laghari ;Bibi Yasmeen Shah; Nuhzat Pathan; Syeda Marvi Faseeh; Sadia Javed; Farzana Hanif; Sajeela; Hina Dastagir. Rukhsana Perveen; Heer Soho; Nida Khuhro; Saima Agha; Rooma Sabahat Arooba Rabbani; Khairunisa; Maleeha Manzoor; Shazia Umar and Shaheena.
The women elected on special seats for Sindh Assembly; Sofia Saeed Shah; Sikandar Khatoon; Kiran Masood ;Farah Sohail; Qurat Ul Ain Khan; Bilqees Mukhtar and Fozia Kausar.
From out of eight as many as six seat of Non-Muslims have been allotted to Pakistan Peoples Party nominees and two seats went to MQM.
The PPP winners included Hamir Singh; Mukesh Kumar Chawla; Giyanoo Mai; Sham Sunder; Khatumal and Anthony Naveed. The non muslim affiliated with MQM included Mahesh Kumar Hasija and Aneel Kumar.
Recent Stories
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: ..
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report8 minutes ago
-
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail4 minutes ago
-
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin raids petrol pumps; inspects instruments4 minutes ago
-
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins4 minutes ago
-
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow4 minutes ago
-
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: apex court4 minutes ago
-
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information4 minutes ago
-
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic4 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosts hi-tea to visiting Dutch hockey club players4 minutes ago
-
Senate body approves amendment in Pakistan Penal Code4 minutes ago
-
Bikaner Food Street inaugurated inside Farid Gate in connection with Cholistan Rally4 minutes ago