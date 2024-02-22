Open Menu

ECP Declares Winners Of Reserves Seat For Sindh Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 08:59 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the winners for 27 reserved seats for women and five seats for non-Muslims in the Sindh Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the winners for 27 reserved seats for women and five seats for non-Muslims in the Sindh Assembly.

As per the ECP spokesperson, 27 women from PPP and seven from MQM have been declared victorious for the reserved seats for women in the Sindh Assembly.

PPP women included Seema Khurram, Tanzila Umi Habiba, Rehana Laghari ;Bibi Yasmeen Shah; Nuhzat Pathan; Syeda Marvi Faseeh; Sadia Javed; Farzana Hanif; Sajeela; Hina Dastagir.  Rukhsana Perveen; Heer Soho; Nida Khuhro; Saima Agha; Rooma Sabahat Arooba Rabbani; Khairunisa; Maleeha Manzoor; Shazia Umar and Shaheena.

The women elected on special seats for Sindh Assembly; Sofia Saeed Shah; Sikandar Khatoon; Kiran Masood ;Farah Sohail; Qurat Ul Ain Khan; Bilqees Mukhtar and Fozia Kausar.

From out of eight as many as six seat of Non-Muslims have been allotted to Pakistan Peoples Party nominees and two seats went to MQM.

The PPP winners included Hamir Singh; Mukesh Kumar Chawla; Giyanoo Mai; Sham Sunder; Khatumal and Anthony Naveed. The non muslim affiliated with MQM included Mahesh Kumar Hasija and Aneel Kumar.

