ECP Declines To Further Delay Elections From Feb 8 On Senate Resolution
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:17 PM
The ECP said that the elections could not be delayed from the schedule announcement, and rejected it's resolution.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 15th, 2024) n a significant development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially communicated with the Senate Secretariat, apprising them of the approved resolution concerning the scheduling of nationwide elections on February 8.
The development took place two days after PTI lost its Bat symbol.
The electoral body, in consultation with the president, had set Feb 8 as the date to hold general elections after the apex court verdict.
The Commission's stance is rooted in the historical context of holding general and local elections during winter months.
It firmly asserted that delaying elections during this phase is deemed inappropriate, and underlined that the upcoming general elections of 2024 cannot be postponed.
I Senator Dilwar Khan took the lead on January 5 by presenting the initial resolution to facilitate general elections. He said that the situation of the weather is not conducive as well as the law and order situation.
The Senate, with a substantial majority, approved the agreement with 14 senators in attendance at the time.
In addition to this, another crucial resolution pertaining to the scheduling of elections on February 8 was endorsed in the Senate.
Independent Senator Hilaal Rahman from FATA played a pivotal role in rallying support for this agreement.
Now, recently, a third resolution was moved to the Senate for same demand of further delay in elections.
