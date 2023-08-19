ECP defends fresh delimitations amid political backlash

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stood by its decision to initiate fresh delimitations following the approval of the digital census by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), despite facing criticism from major political parties.

Both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have questioned the ECP’s move, labeling it as unconstitutional. They argue that the ECP doesn't possess the authority to postpone elections for more than 90 days.

On August 17, the ECP unveiled a timetable for the delimitation of provincial and national constituencies, aiming to complete the process by December 14. This decision, arising from the recent endorsement of census results by the Council of Common Interests, effectively implies that elections cannot be held in 2023.

In an official statement, the ECP justified the need for fresh delimitations after the census publication, stating that this step is essential for genuine representation, safeguarding the fundamental rights of voters, political parties, and candidates, as guaranteed by Article 17(2) of the Constitution. This ensures that elections are conducted "honestly, justly, and fairly."

The ECP order specified that the census results were made public by the Census Bureau on August 7.

As per the Election Act, fresh delimitations are mandatory following each census, along with updates to the voter lists. The ECP further emphasized that fresh constituency delimitations are necessary to fulfill their responsibilities under Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

Referring to Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, 2017, the ECP highlighted that the commission is mandated to conduct delimitations after every officially published census. With the new census data, there have been alterations in population at provincial, constituency, and district levels, resulting in an increase of 20,805 census blocks.

The order stressed that the arrangements outlined in Article 218(3) encompass more than just appointing officials and printing ballots; they also include preparing updated electoral rolls in line with Article 219(a) and constituency delimitations.

The Election Commission noted that post-census demarcation and accurate voter lists are essential for a fair electoral process. It argued that without new Constituencies and updated voter lists, genuine representation for voters, candidates, and political parties in the assemblies would be compromised.

In light of this, the ECP has decided to proceed with new delimitations based on the census results.

The decision of the Election Commission to initiate fresh delimitations, leading to the extension of the election timeframe beyond the stipulated 90 days, has been criticized by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

In a press release, PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid and Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha expressed serious concerns about the ECP's move.