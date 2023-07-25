(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case until August 2.

Imran Khan appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today amidst strict security measures. This appearance comes after the ECP issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PTI chairman in the contempt case, instructing the Federal capital police to arrest Khan and present him before the commission.

A four-member bench, headed by Sindh member Nisar Ahmed, presided over the case and decided to formally charge the PTI chief in the next hearing, scheduled for August 2.

During the hearing, Khan's legal counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, requested an adjournment until September, stating that he had recently been appointed as the PTI chairman's lawyer and needed time to study the case files.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to August 2 and ordered Imran's counsel to ensure his presence on that date.

In August 2022, the ECP had issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using "intemperate" language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog. The political leaders had repeatedly criticized the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja, referring to the electoral body as a "subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz."