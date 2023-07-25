ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman in a contempt case till August 2.

However, the four-member ECP bench presided over by Nisar Durrani suspended its arrest warrants of the accused on his appearance before the Commission. The ECP has been carrying out contempt proceedings against the PTI chief for using "indecent" language against the electoral body and the Chief Election Commissioner.

The PTI chief's counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, requested for an adjournment of the hearing till September, stating that he was a new lawyer in the case and needed time to gather all the facts.

The bench accepted the request and rescheduled the hearing for August 2, when it would frame charges against the PTI chief.

On Monday, the ECP issued the PTI chief's arrest warrants with the directive to the Federal Capital Police to arrest the accused and present him before it on Tuesday.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry last year.

Asad Umar's plea for exemption from the hearing was accepted, while the PTI chief and Fawad failed to appear before the Commission on Monday, resulting in the issuance of their arrest warrants.