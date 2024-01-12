Open Menu

ECP Delists 13 Political Parties For Not Conducting Intra-party Polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 12, 2024 | 03:46 PM

The election commission announced its verdict in Islamabad today on the reserved judgment regarding intra-party polls of various political parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted thirteen political parties for not conducting intra-party polls.

Jamiat-e-Islami is among the parties whose registration has been cancelled.

The development has taken place at the moment when less then a month is left for the general elections.

PML-N and PPP, however, are not among them.

The PTI, on the other hand, is fighting legal batlles to get it's Bat symbol back.

In related but separate development, Today is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers filed by the candidates for the National and Provincial Assemblies' elections.

Election Commission has increased the time for withdrawal of nomination papers for the convenience of political parties and candidates. Now candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till 9 pm to night.

