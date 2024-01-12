ECP delists 13 political parties over intra-party election failures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday delisted 13 political parties due to their failure to conduct required intra-party elections.

In a reserved judgment announced on Friday regarding 15 political parties, the ECP revoked the registration of 13 parties while permitting two, namely Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan (JUP) and Pakistan Muslim League Jinnah, to participate in the upcoming elections.

In the verdict, the ECP expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness exhibited by political parties regarding the conduction of intra-party elections.

Delisted political parties encompassed All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan, Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sab Ka Pakistan, National Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Aman Party, Pakistan Brabri Party, Masihi Awami Party, Pakistan Quomi Yekjehti Party, Sunni Tehreek, and Nizam e Mustafa Party.