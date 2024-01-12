Open Menu

ECP Delists 13 Political Parties Over Intra-party Election Failures

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ECP delists 13 political parties over intra-party election failures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday delisted 13 political parties due to their failure to conduct required intra-party elections.

In a reserved judgment announced on Friday regarding 15 political parties, the ECP revoked the registration of 13 parties while permitting two, namely Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan (JUP) and Pakistan Muslim League Jinnah, to participate in the upcoming elections.

In the verdict, the ECP expressed disappointment over the lack of seriousness exhibited by political parties regarding the conduction of intra-party elections.

Delisted political parties encompassed All Pakistan Minority Alliance, All Pakistan Tehreek, Awami Party Pakistan, Bahawalpur National Awami Party, Sab Ka Pakistan, National Peace Council Party, Pakistan National Muslim League, Pakistan Aman Party, Pakistan Brabri Party, Masihi Awami Party, Pakistan Quomi Yekjehti Party, Sunni Tehreek, and Nizam e Mustafa Party.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Bahawalpur Alliance Muslim All

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

2 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

9 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

3 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

3 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

16 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

16 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

16 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan