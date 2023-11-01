Open Menu

ECP Delists APML

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday delisted former President Gen Pervez Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) as a political party.

According to an ECP notification, the APML had been excluded from the list of political parties because it had no office- bearer. Moreover, the party had also not submitted its asset details, raising doubts about its existence.

