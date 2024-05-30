ECP Delists PTI Intra-party Election Case Amid Bench Unavailability
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has delisted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case due to the unavailability of a bench.
In a notice issued on Thursday, the ECP stated that the next hearing date will be announced at a later time.
It's worth noting that PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Rauf Hassan, who served as the party's chief Federal election commissioner, were notified of Thursday's hearing. The ECP had raised seven objections regarding the PTI intra-party elections on March 3rd.
