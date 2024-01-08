Open Menu

ECP Denies 92 News Accusations Regarding 8300 SMS Service

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 09:33 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday refuted a news broadcast by the 92 News channel alleging that the Commission's SMS service 8300 was providing inaccurate information about the voter's registration status

An ECP spokesperson, in a statement, said the final list of polling stations would be made public 15 days before the polling date, and after that individuals could receive information about their polling station by sending a text message containing their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

"An automated response will then be received, furnishing details such as name of the electoral area, block code, serial number, national and provincial assembly constituency number and polling station," he added.

The spokesperson said that the preliminary details of constituency wise polling stations had already been published.

He said,"Candidates and voters have an opportunity to submit their suggestions or objections regarding polling stations to the District Returning Officers (DROs) until January 11, 2024."

The DROs, he said, would declare their decisions on the objections or suggestions from January 12 to 17, with the final list of polling stations to be revealed 15 days before the election day.

Voters utilizing the postal ballot option could obtain the necessary information from the electoral rolls accessible at the offices of their respective District Election Commissioners, he added.

