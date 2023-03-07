ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted media allegations claiming that it had asked for funds from the prime minister's office for upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a statement issued on Monday, an ECP spokesman brushed aside the allegations and stated that the commission had not sent any such letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This denial came after a section of media reported that the ECP had written a letter to the prime minister requesting additional funds to conduct upcoming elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The ECP has already begun preparations to ensure that the process is conducted smoothly and transparently.