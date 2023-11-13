ECP Denies News About Retired Officers' Appointments As ROs / DROs
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 11:31 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed news reports about the appointment of retired officers as district returning officers/returning officers as baseless, stating that no such decision had been made
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed news reports about the appointment of retired officers as district returning officers/returning officers as baseless, stating that no such decision had been made.
An ECP spokesperson, in a statement, highlighted the Commission's ongoing communication with provincial and district election commissioners for furnishing updated lists of officers for the appointment as DROs / ROs.
"It is a continuous procedure wherein the Election Commission regards the appointment of DROs / ROs as highly significant to guarantee a fair, transparent, and impartial general election," he added.