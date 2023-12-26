ECP denies offering 'Bat' symbol to PTI-P chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday refuted reports of offering the 'Bat' symbol to anyone including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf-Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak.

The spokesperson responded to Pervez Khattak’s statement, stating that he (Khattak) declined the offer of the 'bat' symbol.

On December 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's intra-party elections null and void, stating that PTI would not be allocated the bat symbol for elections.