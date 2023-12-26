Open Menu

ECP Denies Offering 'Bat' Symbol To PTI-P Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ECP denies offering 'Bat' symbol to PTI-P chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday refuted reports of offering the 'Bat' symbol to anyone including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf-Parliamentarians Chairman Pervez Khattak.

The spokesperson responded to Pervez Khattak’s statement, stating that he (Khattak) declined the offer of the 'bat' symbol.

On December 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's intra-party elections null and void, stating that PTI would not be allocated the bat symbol for elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Election Commission Of Pakistan December

Recent Stories

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

9 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 minutes ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 minutes ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

38 minutes ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

38 minutes ago
 5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

5,278 candidates file nomination papers in KP

40 minutes ago
 Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim fami ..

Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting victim families in Poonch

38 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

38 minutes ago
 Christmas gifts distributed among Christian commun ..

Christmas gifts distributed among Christian community in Attock

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan