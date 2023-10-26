ECP denies vote postponing possibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has emphatically denied any potential delay in the election, emphasizing that the Commission has already stated its position on this issue.

In a statement on Thursday, an ECP spokesperson clarified that the impression of election postponement had been sparked by comments made by the President during an interview on a private channel last Wednesday, which hinted at the possibility of delaying the election.

The spokesman stated that, as per the election action plan, all the necessary preparations by the Election Commission have been concluded, and the election schedule will be revealed after the Constituencies are formally published.

There is no uncertainty in this regard.

The initial phase of delimitation has concluded, and the second phase involving objection submissions will finish by Friday, October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, the Election Commission will commence the review of objections related to preliminary constituencies on October 30/31 and by November 30, 2023, the final list of constituencies will be officially released.