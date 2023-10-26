Open Menu

ECP Denies Vote Postponing Possibility

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ECP denies vote postponing possibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has emphatically denied any potential delay in the election, emphasizing that the Commission has already stated its position on this issue.

In a statement on Thursday, an ECP spokesperson clarified that the impression of election postponement had been sparked by comments made by the President during an interview on a private channel last Wednesday, which hinted at the possibility of delaying the election.

The spokesman stated that, as per the election action plan, all the necessary preparations by the Election Commission have been concluded, and the election schedule will be revealed after the Constituencies are formally published.

There is no uncertainty in this regard.

The initial phase of delimitation has concluded, and the second phase involving objection submissions will finish by Friday, October 27, 2023.

Furthermore, the Election Commission will commence the review of objections related to preliminary constituencies on October 30/31 and by November 30, 2023, the final list of constituencies will be officially released.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan October November All

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

7 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan