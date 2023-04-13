UrduPoint.com

ECP Denies Yielding To Pressure, Asserts Independence, Impartiality

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ECP denies yielding to pressure, asserts independence, impartiality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday strongly refuted a news report published in a section of the press, which claimed that the Commission was under duress and yielding to pressure.

In a statement, an ECP spokesperson categorically stated that the Commission had not succumbed to any government pressure in the past, nor would it do so in the future.

Furthermore, the ECP expressed its support for a statement made by President Dr. Arif Alvi, who advocated for the delegation of powers to the Pakistani ECP, similar to those enjoyed by the Indian Election Commission.

The ECP asserted that it was an independent and impartial institution that was committed to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring free and fair elections in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.