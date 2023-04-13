ECP denies yielding to pressure, asserts independence, impartiality

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday strongly refuted a news report published in a section of the press, which claimed that the Commission was under duress and yielding to pressure.

In a statement, an ECP spokesperson categorically stated that the Commission had not succumbed to any government pressure in the past, nor would it do so in the future.

Furthermore, the ECP expressed its support for a statement made by President Dr. Arif Alvi, who advocated for the delegation of powers to the Pakistani ECP, similar to those enjoyed by the Indian Election Commission.

The ECP asserted that it was an independent and impartial institution that was committed to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring free and fair elections in Pakistan.