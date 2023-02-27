UrduPoint.com

ECP Denotifies Imran Khan From Six NA Seats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-notified orders of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats, he won last year.

The ECP stated that the former prime minister has been de-notified from NA 22 Mardan-III, NA 24 Charsadda-II, NA 31 Peshawar-V, NA 108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA 118 Nankana Sahib-II and NA 239 Korangi, Karachi-I.

On January 19, the ECP had issued Imran Khan's victory confirmation notice on seven seats in the by-elections held in October last year.

The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party's funding details to the electoral body.

More Stories From Pakistan

