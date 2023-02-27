ECP denotifies Imran Khan from six NA seats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has de-notified orders of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats, he won last year.

The ECP stated that the former prime minister has been de-notified from NA 22 Mardan-III, NA 24 Charsadda-II, NA 31 Peshawar-V, NA 108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA 118 Nankana Sahib-II and NA 239 Korangi, Karachi-I.

On January 19, the ECP had issued Imran Khan's victory confirmation notice on seven seats in the by-elections held in October last year.

The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party's funding details to the electoral body.