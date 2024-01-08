Open Menu

ECP Determined To Conduct Elections Within Specified Time: Kanwar Dilshad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Former secretary Election Commission of Pakistan( ECP) Kanwar Dilshad said on Monday that Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi as a focal person of the Federal government had rightly stated that the general public should not give any attention to rumors.

As far as elections were concerned ECP was determined to conduct elections within a specified time, he said while taking part in a Radio Pakistan programme.

He said although, a Senate resolution for the delay in elections was passed the elections seem to be conducted on February 8 as per the timeline given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said that maintaining the law and order situation in the country during the elections was the responsibility of caretaker governments in federal and provinces.

He said special arrangements will be made at the more sensitive polling stations.

