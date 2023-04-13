UrduPoint.com

ECP Determined To Include Women In Electoral Process

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ECP determined to include women in electoral process

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Election Commissioner Balochistan Sharifullah on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was determined to include women in the electoral process.

"Currently, the campaign for women's computerized national identity cards and voter registration is going on in Quetta and Pishin while the same campaign would be extended to Kalat, Chagai, Nushki, Khuzdar, Sibi and Washuk districts," he added.

These views were expressed by Election Commissioner Balochistan in a meeting held here at ECP's regional office.

Mr Sharifullah stressed that along with voter registration, women need to highlight the importance of vote among other women of their acquaintance so that they could exercise their right to vote.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Elections Abdul Qayyum Shinwari, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Admin Tahir Mansoor Khan, Deputy Director Election Commission Syed Ehsanullah Shah were prominent among others who attended the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that in collaboration with the Election Commission, NADRA, and civil society, the NIC cards of as many as 9,156 women of Quetta and Pishin had been processed and subsequently registered in the electoral rolls.

