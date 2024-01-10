Open Menu

ECP Directs Authorities To Provide Voter Info Via SMS

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ECP directs authorities to provide voter info via SMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the relevant authorities to provide detailed information on voter registration status and constituency details for national and provincial assemblies on 8300.

According to ECP spokesperson, the eligible voters can verify their registration status on the voter lists by sending their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

Upon sending an SMS to 8300, an automated response will provide details, including the electoral area's name, block code, serial number, National and Provincial Assembly constituency numbers, district name, electoral region name, telephone number of the relevant district election commissioner, helpline number, and the ECP website.

Notably, every registered voter has the choice to authenticate their information by visiting the District Election Commissioner’s office in their locality, where the comprehensive electoral roll is available for review.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly SMS

Recent Stories

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – ..

Battle of Brilliance: realme C67 or Vivo Y27s – Who Emerges as the Groundbreak ..

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2024

8 hours ago
 First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

16 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

17 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

17 hours ago
Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

17 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

17 hours ago
 Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

17 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

17 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan