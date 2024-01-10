ECP directs authorities to provide voter info via SMS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed the relevant authorities to provide detailed information on voter registration status and constituency details for national and provincial assemblies on 8300.

According to ECP spokesperson, the eligible voters can verify their registration status on the voter lists by sending their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 8300.

Upon sending an SMS to 8300, an automated response will provide details, including the electoral area's name, block code, serial number, National and Provincial Assembly constituency numbers, district name, electoral region name, telephone number of the relevant district election commissioner, helpline number, and the ECP website.

Notably, every registered voter has the choice to authenticate their information by visiting the District Election Commissioner’s office in their locality, where the comprehensive electoral roll is available for review.