ECP directs DC, DPO Dir Lower for implementation of Code of Code for polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Dir Lower has directed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) Dir Lower for strict implementation of the code of conduct for local bodies' polls, said dispatch sent to both officers for the purpose on Monday.

It further said that the matter may be treated as the most urgent as it relates to the transparent and smooth conduct of Election, hence require absolute adherence to the law.