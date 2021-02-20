ECP directs IGP Punjab to submit report on NA-75 incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed the Inspector General of Police Punjab to take immediate legal action against all those involved in unpleasant incident happened in NA-75 Sialkot-IV on polling day of by-election.

According to ECP, the commission also directed him to submit a detailed report to the ECP on the incident before February 22 so that the commission can take further action.

In this regard, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has decided to hold meeting on February 23.