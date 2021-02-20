UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Directs IGP Punjab To Submit Report On NA-75 Incident

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

ECP directs IGP Punjab to submit report on NA-75 incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday directed the Inspector General of Police Punjab to take immediate legal action against all those involved in unpleasant incident happened in NA-75 Sialkot-IV on polling day of by-election.

According to ECP, the commission also directed him to submit a detailed report to the ECP on the incident before February 22 so that the commission can take further action.

In this regard, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja has decided to hold meeting on February 23.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Police Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan February All NA-75

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Lebanese PM-designate Saad ..

48 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia&#039;s Al Rajhi powers his way into b ..

48 minutes ago

Milk production can be increased through genetical ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai says princess 'home' after UN demands proof ..

45 minutes ago

Provision of certified seed to farmers essential f ..

14 minutes ago

Ali Haider wins 3000 meters race at Government Col ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.