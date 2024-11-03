- Home
- Pakistan
- ECP directs LEAs to ensure impartiality, fairly law enforcement in Nov 14 cantonment by-polls
ECP Directs LEAs To Ensure Impartiality, Fairly Law Enforcement In Nov 14 Cantonment By-polls
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) providing security for the Nov 14 cantonment by-polls, directing them to remain impartial and neutral while preventing intimidation and fairly enforcing the law.
In a comprehensive code of conduct for law enforcers, the electoral watchdog emphasised the need to maintain impartiality and neutrality while fostering a peaceful voting atmosphere , assisting the Presiding Officer , providing guidance to voters, preventing intimidation and fairly enforcing the law.
As per the ECP’s code of conduct for the Cantonment board bye-elections on November 14, 2024, law enforcement personnel, including police, must ensure free, fair, and transparent atmosphere outside polling stations including in Ward No. 06 of Rawalpindi Cantt, Ward Nos. 04 and 08 of Wah Cantt, and Ward No. 02 , 04 of Pano Aqil Cantt, so that voters are not intimidated or obstructed in any way while casting their votes.
Security forces deployed at polling stations must avoid any actions that favor or oppose political parties or candidates. They are required to fully cooperate with the Presiding Officer to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted voting.
Personnel should act politely and professionally when interacting with voters and polling staff, while firmly addressing any situations in accordance with the law and providing guidance outside polling stations as needed.
Adhere to the code of conduct by refraining from arguments or altercations with candidates, election agents, polling agents, observers, or media personnel.
Do not interfere with the responsibilities of the Presiding Officer, Assistant Presiding Officer, or Polling Officer. If a personnel observe any irregularity outside the polling station, promptly report it to the Presiding Officer for further instructions. Should the irregularity persist, immediately inform the Officer In-Charge, who will take appropriate action as per their delegated authority and notify the Returning Officer.
According to the code of conduct, security personnel do not arrest anyone at the polling station unless explicitly directed by the Presiding Officer and do not interfere with the counting process, but rather ensure a peaceful environment outside the polling station during counting.
Additionally, the security personnel assist the Presiding Officer in maintaining order outside the polling station and have the authority to remove anyone who misbehaves or disobeys lawful orders.
/395
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PA Speaker departing for CPA conference in Australia2 minutes ago
-
Two-member gang arrested involved in house robbery2 minutes ago
-
Patwari suspended for dereliction of duties & misuse of powers2 minutes ago
-
HEC awards 200 scholarships to Sri Lankan students2 minutes ago
-
DIG Raza for strict action against criminal elements11 minutes ago
-
Cart bazaar providing relief to people11 minutes ago
-
Over 2.2mn children vaccinated against polio12 minutes ago
-
AVLU arrests 105 accused, recovers valuables worth Rs 379.7 Million12 minutes ago
-
Umarzai elected syndicate member of AWKUM12 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department recovers 171 protected wild animals, birds12 minutes ago
-
Rohtas Fort Museum reopens12 minutes ago
-
NA session rescheduled to 4 pm on Monday52 minutes ago