ECP Directs PEMRA To Issue Warning To Two Private Channels For Code Violation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to issue a warning to two private channels for not following the commission's code of conduct for the media.
The commission has written a letter to PEMRA, urging it to caution the two channels for broadcasting live interviews of political leaders on February 7.
According to election commission regulations, political campaigning concluded at midnight on February 6-7.
The ECP's code of conduct stipulates that at midnight between February 6 and 7, media outlets must stop airing political campaigns, promotional advertisements, and written materials from any political parties.
The ECP highlighted in its letter that the media is not complying with the guidelines set forth for media coverage.
Recent Stories
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM KP inspects Election Control Room in Home Department4 minutes ago
-
Voters throng to polling stations in Swat, Buner, Shangla despite cold weather conditions14 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in Nawabshah15 minutes ago
-
SP visits polling stations, reviews security arrangements24 minutes ago
-
Election monitoring control room fully functional, connected24 minutes ago
-
Election Commissioner visits polling stations to assess electoral process24 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz cast votes at Model Town25 minutes ago
-
Palijo claims polling agents expelled from some polling stations34 minutes ago
-
CEC monitors polls at central control centre34 minutes ago
-
Pir Syed Sardar Shah casts vote in PS-24 Sukkur35 minutes ago
-
5,371,947 voters to exercise their right to vote in Balochistan44 minutes ago
-
Candidatures in Bajaur District succeeded in mobilizing voters44 minutes ago