ECP Directs PEMRA To Issue Warning To Two Private Channels For Code Violation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to issue a warning to two private channels for not following the commission's code of conduct for the media.

The commission has written a letter to PEMRA, urging it to caution the two channels for broadcasting live interviews of political leaders on February 7.

According to election commission regulations, political campaigning concluded at midnight on February 6-7.

The ECP's code of conduct stipulates that at midnight between February 6 and 7, media outlets must stop airing political campaigns, promotional advertisements, and written materials from any political parties.

The ECP highlighted in its letter that the media is not complying with the guidelines set forth for media coverage.

