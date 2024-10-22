ECP directs petitioners to share intra-party election documents with PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday instructed other petitioners to share copies of their applications concerning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections with PTI and adjourned the hearing of the case until November 14.

A four-member bench headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani conducted the hearing of PTI intra-party. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Akbar S Babar and Naveed Anjum appeared before the commission.

Commission’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member asked Akbar S. Babar whether he had conducted intra-party elections. Babar responded, "We did not hold any intra-party elections."

Barrister Gohar stated that the High Court had restrained the Election Commission from issuing a final order in intra-party election case.

A member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicated that they do not have the authority to order PTI to hold intra-party elections again. The commission subsequently directed the other petitioners to share copies of their applications with PTI.

Barrister Gohar stated that five petitions have been filed against PTI's intra-party elections. Akbar S. Babar argued that the Election Commission cannot direct PTI to hold intra-party elections again for five years.

The Election Commission’s bench directed PTI to submit its response to the petitions filed against intra-party elections.

Lawyer Naveed Anjum indicated that their case concerns the submission of nomination papers. The commission replied that they would consider Anjum's arguments in the next hearing.