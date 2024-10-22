Open Menu

ECP Directs Petitioners To Share Intra-party Election Documents With PTI

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ECP directs petitioners to share intra-party election documents with PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday instructed other petitioners to share copies of their applications concerning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) intra-party elections with PTI and adjourned the hearing of the case until November 14.

A four-member bench headed by Member Sindh Nisar Durrani conducted the hearing of PTI intra-party. Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Akbar S Babar and Naveed Anjum appeared before the commission.

Commission’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa member asked Akbar S. Babar whether he had conducted intra-party elections. Babar responded, "We did not hold any intra-party elections."

Barrister Gohar stated that the High Court had restrained the Election Commission from issuing a final order in intra-party election case.

A member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa indicated that they do not have the authority to order PTI to hold intra-party elections again. The commission subsequently directed the other petitioners to share copies of their applications with PTI.

Barrister Gohar stated that five petitions have been filed against PTI's intra-party elections. Akbar S. Babar argued that the Election Commission cannot direct PTI to hold intra-party elections again for five years.

The Election Commission’s bench directed PTI to submit its response to the petitions filed against intra-party elections.

Lawyer Naveed Anjum indicated that their case concerns the submission of nomination papers. The commission replied that they would consider Anjum's arguments in the next hearing.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan November From Share Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

46 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

60 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

5 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan