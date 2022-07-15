UrduPoint.com

ECP Directs Political Parties, Candidates To Stop Campaign After Midnight On July 15

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the political parties and candidates of PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan to stop the election campaign after 12 midnight on July 15 as polling will be held for the by-election on July 17

In a letter, the district monitoring officer warned that strict action would be taken against any candidate or political party found to be continuing the campaign after the specified time.

He said that no rally, public meeting and door to door campaign would be allowed after ending of the campaign period.

