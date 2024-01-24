ECP Directs Provincial Govts To Stop LG Officials From Supporting Candidates
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday directed the provincial governments to stop local government (LG) officials from supporting candidates in their election campaigns with the warning of severe consequences in case of defiance by the latter
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday directed the provincial governments to stop local government (LG) officials from supporting candidates in their election campaigns with the warning of severe consequences in case of defiance by the latter.
The ECP, in a letter addressed to provincial chief secretaries and election commissioners, stated that it had observed elected representatives and officials from local governments actively supporting candidates by providing manpower and utilizing government machinery during their election campaigns.
"This constitutes a violation of the code of conduct and goes against the principle of providing equal opportunities to all candidates," it added.
The ECP asked the elected representatives and LG officials to discontinue the practices, as failure to do so would result in severe consequences.
The Commission also directed the district monitoring teams to diligently oversee the election campaign and enforce disciplinary measures against any unlawful activities.
Recent Stories
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'
AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..
Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisa ..
Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change
SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman
AJK PM prioritizes constitutional supremacy and rule of law
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren31 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons31 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion36 minutes ago
-
All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpindi33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational institutions33 minutes ago
-
Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisar Khuhro33 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change33 minutes ago
-
SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman33 minutes ago
-
Quality education to youth PML-N's priority: Shehbaz Sharif31 minutes ago
-
PMIC chairman directs for timely completion of Model Prison Islamabad project31 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan reviews measures for general election, security situation in Turbat31 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC allows Rawalpindi police to probe Ijaz Chaudhry31 minutes ago