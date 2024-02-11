Open Menu

ECP Directs Re-polling At 53 Polling Stations In Three Constituencies On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ECP directs re-polling at 53 polling stations in three constituencies on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed a re-polling at 53 polling stations in three Constituencies of national and provincial assemblies on Thursday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the spokesperson of ECP said that the commission has withheld the results in NA-88 Khushab, PS-18 Ghotki-I, and PK-90 Kohat-I constituencies due to the wastage of polling materials.

The results of these constituencies will be announced after February 15.

The Commission ordered re-polling in 26 polling stations of NA-88, following the burning of polling material by a crowd at the Returning Officer’s office.

The commission has mandated the re-polling of 2 polling stations in Ghotki due to the snatching and destruction by unknown miscreants and 25 polling stations in PK-90 Kohat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Kohat Khushab Ghotki February NA-88 PK-90 PS-18

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

23 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

23 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

23 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

23 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

23 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan