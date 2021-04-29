ECP directs to mitigate gender gap in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed to ensure implementation of a strategic plan to mitigate the gender gap in the electoral rolls.

The direction was issued in a meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding a strategic plan to mitigate the gender gap in electoral rolls, under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner, Sikander Sultan Raja.

The commission during the meeting directed for close coordination with ECP field offices, NADRA field coordinators and implementing partners working with the grass-root level communities.

It was also stressed to arrange gender-sensitive training of ECP and NADRA field staff engaged for the said national identity card (NIC) and voter registration campaign.

The commission also emphasized devising a monitoring mechanism for vigilant monitoring of the whole process of NIC and voter registration along with the timeliness.

The commission appreciated the initiatives and efforts made by the ECP's Gender Affairs Wing to decrease the gender gap in electoral rolls and further directed for updates and briefing on the progress regarding female NIC and voter registration campaign, after every two months.

During the meeting, a briefing was given by the Additional Director General, Gender Affairs, ECP, Ms Nighat Siddique, highlighting that the gender gap in the electoral rolls had further gone down to 10.

4% as evident from the electoral rolls published in March 2021.

Major findings of the pilot project which was carried out in the recent past by the ECP in 20 districts to verify the gender gap in the electoral rolls and to identify its reasons were shared by the ADG Gender Affairs with the commission.

The meeting was told that the major reason for the said gender gap was that number of female residents of the said districts did not possess CNICs.

The survey further hinted towards distant NADRA registration centres, complex CNIC registration processes, socio-cultural challenges and lack of awareness as major reasons of non-possession of CNICs by the said female population, the meeting was told.

The commission was apprised of the recommendations of the pilot project including special measures to be taken by the ECP, NADRA and ECP's implementing partners to further mitigate the gender gap in the electoral rolls.

A strategy formed on the basis of the recommendations of the pilot project including the action plan for the next two years providing initiatives to restrain the gender gap, giving out roles to various stakeholders working with the Election Commission along with timeliness against each strategic action was shared during the briefing.