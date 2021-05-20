UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECP Discusses Use Of EVMs, Overseas Pakistanis Vote In General Elections

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

ECP discusses use of EVMs, overseas Pakistanis vote in general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday discussed the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and votes of overseas Pakistanis in general elections in the light of the concerned ordinance issued on May 8.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the use of technology with a focus on ensuring security to hold free, fair, and transparent elections. The commission made important decisions and issued directions after a detailed discussion.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Secretary ECP to compile all related work and submit their recommendation in the commission's next meeting through the briefing.

The meeting asked to share the outcome of the debate to be arranged in the parliament and the cabinet on ECP's report on internet voting of overseas Pakistanis. Besides outcomes of similar discussion on ECP's reports on EVMs pilot project submitted on December 2017 and then April 2020.

The commission decided to ask the Ministry of Science and Technology to arrange a demo for ECP on EVMs after May 31st as the said ministry will make this machine by May 31, 2021. The objective is to start further work on it.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Internet Technology Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan April May December 2017 2020 All Cabinet Share

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

2 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

2 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

4 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.